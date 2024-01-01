$34,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI w/Sunroof, Nav, Backup Cam
2023 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI w/Sunroof, Nav, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,148KM
VIN 2HGFE1E50PH080798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32677
- Mileage 15,148 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual , Power Sunroof , Backup Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic Si Sedan include:
6-Speed Manual
Power Sunroof
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth
Wireless Phone Charger
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Powertrain
6-Speed Manual
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2023 Honda Civic