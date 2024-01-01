Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual , Power Sunroof , Backup Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic Si Sedan include:<br> <br>6-Speed Manual<br>Power Sunroof<br>Backup Camera<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>Wireless Phone Charger<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 32677

2023 Honda Civic

15,148 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI w/Sunroof, Nav, Backup Cam

2023 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI w/Sunroof, Nav, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,148KM
VIN 2HGFE1E50PH080798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32677
  • Mileage 15,148 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual , Power Sunroof , Backup Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Honda Civic Si Sedan include:

6-Speed Manual
Power Sunroof
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth
Wireless Phone Charger

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32677

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Honda Civic