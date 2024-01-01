Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda HR-V

17,185 KM

Details Description Features

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD w/ Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD w/ Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11425637
  2. 11425637
  3. 11425637
  4. 11425637
  5. 11425637
  6. 11425637
  7. 11425637
  8. 11425637
  9. 11425637
  10. 11425637
  11. 11425637
  12. 11425637
  13. 11425637
  14. 11425637
  15. 11425637
  16. 11425637
  17. 11425637
  18. 11425637
  19. 11425637
  20. 11425637
  21. 11425637
  22. 11425637
  23. 11425637
  24. 11425637
  25. 11425637
  26. 11425637
  27. 11425637
  28. 11425637
  29. 11425637
  30. 11425637
  31. 11425637
  32. 11425637
  33. 11425637
  34. 11425637
  35. 11425637
  36. 11425637
  37. 11425637
  38. 11425637
  39. 11425637
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,185KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H53PM105951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31822
  • Mileage 17,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam 61,798 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof 94,401 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth 48,200 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2023 Honda HR-V