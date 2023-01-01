Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

26,621 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,621KM
Used
  • VIN: KMHLN4AG7PU378218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21407
  • Mileage 26,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Auto Start/ Stop
10.25" Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

