Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Leather Seats<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Bose Premium Audio<br>Backup Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>USB Connectivity<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 38734

2023 Hyundai Elantra

21,594 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line w/Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N-Line w/Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11865340
  2. 11865340
  3. 11865340
  4. 11865340
  5. 11865340
  6. 11865340
  7. 11865340
  8. 11865340
  9. 11865340
  10. 11865340
  11. 11865340
  12. 11865340
  13. 11865340
  14. 11865340
  15. 11865340
  16. 11865340
  17. 11865340
  18. 11865340
  19. 11865340
  20. 11865340
  21. 11865340
  22. 11865340
  23. 11865340
  24. 11865340
  25. 11865340
  26. 11865340
  27. 11865340
  28. 11865340
  29. 11865340
  30. 11865340
  31. 11865340
  32. 11865340
  33. 11865340
  34. 11865340
  35. 11865340
  36. 11865340
  37. 11865340
  38. 11865340
  39. 11865340
  40. 11865340
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,594KM
VIN KMHLR4AF4PU508483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38734
  • Mileage 21,594 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Apple CarPlay
Power Drivers Seat
Bose Premium Audio
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38734

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose premium audio

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
AMBIENT LIGHTS
10.25'' Full Digital Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 29,500 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 93,350 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 53,600 KM $21,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra