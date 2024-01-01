$30,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
N-Line w/Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,594KM
VIN KMHLR4AF4PU508483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38734
- Mileage 21,594 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Elantra include:
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Apple CarPlay
Power Drivers Seat
Bose Premium Audio
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 38734
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose premium audio
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
AMBIENT LIGHTS
10.25'' Full Digital Cluster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2023 Hyundai Elantra