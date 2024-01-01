$25,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
N Line AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
2023 Hyundai KONA
N Line AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,293KM
VIN KM8K5CA39PU016913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41715
- Mileage 78,293 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Harman Kardon Premium Audio , Heated/ventilated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:
Power Sunroof
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
Heated/ventilated Front Seats
Leather Seats
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 41715
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
rain sensing windshield wipers
Interior
Navigation
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
2023 Hyundai KONA