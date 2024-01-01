Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Harman Kardon Premium Audio , Heated/ventilated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Harman Kardon Premium Audio<br>Heated/ventilated Front Seats<br>Leather Seats<br>Navigation<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Backup Camera<br>Apple CarPlay<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 41715

2023 Hyundai KONA

78,293 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12041629

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12041629
  2. 12041629
  3. 12041629
  4. 12041629
  5. 12041629
  6. 12041629
  7. 12041629
  8. 12041629
  9. 12041629
  10. 12041629
  11. 12041629
  12. 12041629
  13. 12041629
  14. 12041629
  15. 12041629
  16. 12041629
  17. 12041629
  18. 12041629
  19. 12041629
  20. 12041629
  21. 12041629
  22. 12041629
  23. 12041629
  24. 12041629
  25. 12041629
  26. 12041629
  27. 12041629
  28. 12041629
  29. 12041629
  30. 12041629
  31. 12041629
  32. 12041629
  33. 12041629
  34. 12041629
  35. 12041629
  36. 12041629
  37. 12041629
  38. 12041629
  39. 12041629
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,293KM
VIN KM8K5CA39PU016913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41715
  • Mileage 78,293 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Harman Kardon Premium Audio , Heated/ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Hyundai Kona include:

Power Sunroof
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
Heated/ventilated Front Seats
Leather Seats
Navigation
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41715

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
rain sensing windshield wipers

Interior

Navigation
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Harman Kardon Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 71,200 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 65,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA