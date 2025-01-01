Menu
Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Used
9,683KM
VIN JTJHKCFZ1P2016255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44317
  • Mileage 9,683 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Lexus NX 450h+ include:

Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection
Pre Collision Assistance
Backup Camera
Navigation
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 44317

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start
EV mode

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
USB/USB-C Connectivity
Pre Collision Assistance
Automatic Headlights Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

