$60,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Lexus NX
450h Ultra Premium w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
2023 Lexus NX
450h Ultra Premium w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,683KM
VIN JTJHKCFZ1P2016255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44317
- Mileage 9,683 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Lexus NX 450h+ include:
Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection
Pre Collision Assistance
Backup Camera
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44317
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
EV mode
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Hybrid Vehicle
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
USB/USB-C Connectivity
Pre Collision Assistance
Automatic Headlights Keyless Entry
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$60,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2023 Lexus NX