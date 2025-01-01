Menu
2023 Subaru Outback

91,000 KM

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

12636807

2023 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD5P3118377

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 56522
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Subaru Outback