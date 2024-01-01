Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Leather Seats<br>Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36813

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

19,649 KM

$32,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
19,649KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU4PM057315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36813
  • Mileage 19,649 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:

Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support
Drive Mode Select
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36813

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$32,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Volkswagen Jetta