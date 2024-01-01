$32,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Base w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,649KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU4PM057315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36813
- Mileage 19,649 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Leather Seats, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:
Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support
Drive Mode Select
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36813
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$32,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2023 Volkswagen Jetta