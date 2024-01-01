Menu
1 OWNER / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Android Auto, Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan include:<br> <br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Android Auto<br>Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support<br>Leather Seats<br>Apple CarPlay<br>USB-C Connectivity<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 36120

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

23,919 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Moonroof

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,919KM
VIN 3VVMB7AX9PM095408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36120
  • Mileage 23,919 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
USB-C Connectivity
Power Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Support
Drive Mode Select Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan