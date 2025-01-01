Menu
2024 Hyundai Venue

62,000 KM

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
12677448

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,000KM
VIN KMHRB8A33RU305793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58063
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

