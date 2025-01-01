$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/ Sunroof, Leather. Nav
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/ Sunroof, Leather. Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,157KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BPADM9R1658625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45713
- Mileage 27,157 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Navigation , Backup Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Power Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
360 Camera
Leather Seats
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 45713
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Power Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
360 Camera
Leather Seats
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 45713
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather 35,201 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav 91,799 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 8,792 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2024 Mazda MAZDA3