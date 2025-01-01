Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Navigation , Backup Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Navigation<br>Backup Camera<br>360 Camera<br>Leather Seats<br>Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Mazda Radar Cruise Control<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 45713

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

27,157 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/ Sunroof, Leather. Nav

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/ Sunroof, Leather. Nav

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,157KM
VIN JM1BPADM9R1658625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45713
  • Mileage 27,157 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Navigation , Backup Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Power Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
360 Camera
Leather Seats
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 45713

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2024 Mazda MAZDA3