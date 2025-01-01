Menu
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

26,000 KM

$27,990

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,000KM
VIN JM1BPACM9R1701393

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 57630
  Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$27,990

Clutch

902-905-0427

2024 Mazda MAZDA3