2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

3,601 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
12677439

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
3,601KM
VIN JF2GUADC4RH396608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58052
  • Mileage 3,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek