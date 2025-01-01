2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 66630
  • Mileage 31,800 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 66630

