$35,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Radar Cruise
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Radar Cruise
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,679KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBDMHE5R3013987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36677
- Mileage 13,679 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota Corolla include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
Rearview Camera
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Start Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36677
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Toyota Corolla include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
Rearview Camera
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Start Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36677
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Led Headlights
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Tracing Assist
Road Sign Assist
Smart key w/ Push button start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
8" Toyota Multimedia
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
Power Handbrake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 3,302 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, A/C 155,500 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 52,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2024 Toyota Corolla