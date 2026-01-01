$29,090+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,090
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,558KM
VIN 3VV8C7B22SM057903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10032
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$29,090
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2025 Volkswagen Taos