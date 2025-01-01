$2,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto
2009 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
(902) 300-1583
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADE223696573949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour whitw
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Email Murphys Auto Sales
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
Call Dealer
(902) 300-XXXX(click to show)
