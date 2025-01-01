$5,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn Man S
2010 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn Man S
Location
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
(902) 300-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EEXAC395045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Murphys Auto Sales
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
Call Dealer
(902) 300-XXXX(click to show)
2010 Toyota Corolla