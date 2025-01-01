Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

245,000 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man S

12109934

2010 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man S

Location

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EEXAC395045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murphys Auto Sales

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Murphys Auto Sales

(902) 300-1583

2010 Toyota Corolla