2011 Toyota Tacoma

34,000 KM

Details Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Auto

12109955

2011 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Auto

Location

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-1583

  1. 1737422486
  2. 1737422486
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,000KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN5BX003379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murphys Auto Sales

Murphys Auto Sales

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-XXXX

(902) 300-1583

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Murphys Auto Sales

(902) 300-1583

2011 Toyota Tacoma