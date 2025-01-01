$10,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab I4 Auto
Location
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
(902) 300-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,000KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN5BX003379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
