2017 RAM 4500

318,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 4500

2WD Reg Cab 204" WB 120" CA ST

12109958

2017 RAM 4500

2WD Reg Cab 204" WB 120" CA ST

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
318,000KM
VIN 3C7WRKDJ6HG711002

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 318,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

