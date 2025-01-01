$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 4500
2WD Reg Cab 204" WB 120" CA ST
Location
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
(902) 300-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
318,000KM
VIN 3C7WRKDJ6HG711002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 318,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
