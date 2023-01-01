2003 Ford F-150

$1,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10454874

10454874 Stock #: S17876B

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 350,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.