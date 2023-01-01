$1,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-672-5779
2003 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10454874
- Stock #: S17876B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 350,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Burgundy Red CC Metallic 2003 Ford F-150 XLT For Sale, Bridgewater RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI 4.6L V8 EFI, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Flareside Box, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
