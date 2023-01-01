Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Ford F-150

350,000 KM

Details Description

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

Contact Seller
2003 Ford F-150

2003 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
350,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10454874
  • Stock #: S17876B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 350,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Burgundy Red CC Metallic 2003 Ford F-150 XLT For Sale, Bridgewater RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI 4.6L V8 EFI, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Flareside Box, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 101,713 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey EX
 118,168 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 141,345 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

Call Dealer

888-672-XXXX

(click to show)

888-672-5779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory