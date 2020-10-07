Menu
2004 Pontiac Sunfire

126,383 KM

Details Description Features

$1,795

+ tax & licensing
$1,795

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

SL

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

SL

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

$1,795

+ taxes & licensing

126,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5877033
  • Stock #: 20328A
  • VIN: 3G2JB52F94S128334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20328A
  • Mileage 126,383 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is sold as traded, and we suggest it be taken to a mechanic prior to purchase!Call or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Vehicle Features

5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD)

