2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Base
Location
15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1
228,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9273604
- Stock #: PL2113C
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle, 4dr Wgn, Gas I4 2.4L/146
