Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

228,552 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

Contact Seller
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

  1. 9273604
  2. 9273604
  3. 9273604
  4. 9273604
  5. 9273604
  6. 9273604
  7. 9273604
  8. 9273604
  9. 9273604
  10. 9273604
  11. 9273604
  12. 9273604
  13. 9273604
  14. 9273604
  15. 9273604
  16. 9273604
  17. 9273604
  18. 9273604
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

228,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9273604
  • Stock #: PL2113C

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PL2113C
  • Mileage 228,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle, 4dr Wgn, Gas I4 2.4L/146

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,100 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Impal...
 20,449 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 89,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

Call Dealer

888-672-XXXX

(click to show)

888-672-5779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory