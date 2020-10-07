Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Accord

353,786 KM

Details Description

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

Sdn DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

Sdn DX-G

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

  1. 5877036
  2. 5877036
  3. 5877036
  4. 5877036
  5. 5877036
  6. 5877036
  7. 5877036
  8. 5877036
  9. 5877036
  10. 5877036
  11. 5877036
  12. 5877036
  13. 5877036
  14. 5877036
  15. 5877036
  16. 5877036
  17. 5877036
  18. 5877036
  19. 5877036
  20. 5877036
  21. 5877036
  22. 5877036
  23. 5877036
  24. 5877036
  25. 5877036
  26. 5877036
  27. 5877036
Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

353,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5877036
  • Stock #: 20175A
  • VIN: 1HGCM56107A806425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 353,786 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is as traded and we suggest it to be taken to a mechanic prior to purchase.Call or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 65,830 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer S...
 18,875 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Progres...
 63,991 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-7796

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory