2008 GMC Canyon

$4,856 + taxes & licensing 2 6 7 , 3 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451360

8451360 Stock #: N153786B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # N153786B

Mileage 267,344 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 3.7L MFI DOHC 5-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.