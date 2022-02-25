Menu
2008 GMC Canyon

267,344 KM

Details Description Features

$4,856

+ tax & licensing
$4,856

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

$4,856

+ taxes & licensing

267,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451360
  • Stock #: N153786B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N153786B
  • Mileage 267,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2008 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC 3.7L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC, 4WD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power steering, Power windows, Speed control, Standard Suspension Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

3.7L MFI DOHC 5-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

