2012 Dodge Avenger

Vehicle Features

Additional Features 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.