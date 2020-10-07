Menu
2012 Dodge Avenger

184,705 KM

Details Description Features

$2,993

+ tax & licensing
$2,993

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

$2,993

+ taxes & licensing

184,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5877024
  • Stock #: 20008B
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB4CN202760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax / No AccidentsCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Vehicle Features

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

