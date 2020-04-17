Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota RAV4

Base | Single Owned | FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

Base | Single Owned | FWD

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

  1. 4881633
  2. 4881633
  3. 4881633
  4. 4881633
  5. 4881633
  6. 4881633
  7. 4881633
  8. 4881633
  9. 4881633
  10. 4881633
  11. 4881633
  12. 4881633
  13. 4881633
  14. 4881633
  15. 4881633
  16. 4881633
  17. 4881633
  18. 4881633
  19. 4881633
  20. 4881633
  21. 4881633
  22. 4881633
  23. 4881633
  24. 4881633
  25. 4881633
  26. 4881633
  27. 4881633
  28. 4881633
  29. 4881633
  30. 4881633
  31. 4881633
  32. 4881633
  33. 4881633
  34. 4881633
  35. 4881633
  36. 4881633
  37. 4881633
  38. 4881633
Contact Seller

$10,793

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,777KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881633
  • Stock #: 20102A
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV3CW106476
Exterior Colour
Pyrite Mica
Interior Colour
SAND BEIGE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Bridgewater Honda
366 Dufferin Street
Bridgewater B4V-2H2
(902) 543-7796
1 (800) 503-7796

-Clean Carproof-Single Owner-Front Wheel DriveCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more about your new to you RAV4!

Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!

Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,394 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 136,214 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 36,868 KM
$23,747 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-7796

Send A Message