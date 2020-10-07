Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

212,783 KM

Details Description Features

$6,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,993

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

  1. 5877009
  2. 5877009
  3. 5877009
  4. 5877009
  5. 5877009
  6. 5877009
  7. 5877009
  8. 5877009
  9. 5877009
  10. 5877009
  11. 5877009
  12. 5877009
  13. 5877009
  14. 5877009
  15. 5877009
  16. 5877009
  17. 5877009
  18. 5877009
  19. 5877009
  20. 5877009
  21. 5877009
  22. 5877009
  23. 5877009
  24. 5877009
  25. 5877009
  26. 5877009
  27. 5877009
  28. 5877009
  29. 5877009
  30. 5877009
  31. 5877009
  32. 5877009
  33. 5877009
  34. 5877009
  35. 5877009
Contact Seller

$6,993

+ taxes & licensing

212,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5877009
  • Stock #: 20221TB
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK5D6103114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20221TB
  • Mileage 212,783 KM

Vehicle Description

-Well Maintained-Clean Carfax / No AccidentsCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC FLAT TOWABLE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Kia Sportage EX
 83,382 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento LX
 146,250 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV
 49,353 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-7796

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory