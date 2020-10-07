Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

223,077 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

Touring

2014 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

223,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5877021
  Stock #: 20275ZPA
  VIN: 1C3CCBBB2EN101182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,077 KM

Vehicle Description

-2 Year MVI OnlyCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Vehicle Features

True Blue Pearlcoat
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24U -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/55R17 BSW AS TOURING (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

