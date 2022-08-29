$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-672-5779
2016 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
Steele Auto Group
15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1
888-672-5779
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9110401
- Stock #: S14194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 219,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTAWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio memory, Brake assist, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23E, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed control, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.