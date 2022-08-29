Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

219,909 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

2016 Dodge Durango

2016 Dodge Durango

Limited

2016 Dodge Durango

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9110401
  Stock #: S14194

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 219,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTAWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio memory, Brake assist, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23E, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed control, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

