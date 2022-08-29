2016 Dodge Durango

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9110401

9110401 Stock #: S14194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 219,909 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Sunroof TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Additional Features BRIGHT WHITE 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.