Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

Contact Seller

$23,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,203KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4391097
  • Stock #: 20001TP
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71GH110377
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Bridgewater Honda
366 Dufferin Street
Bridgewater B4V-2H2
(902) 543-7796
1 (800) 503-7796



Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 71,460 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 60,025 KM
$14,088 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 34,425 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-7796

Send A Message