2017 Honda HR-V

45,189 KM

Details

$19,949

+ tax & licensing
$19,949

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

$19,949

+ taxes & licensing

45,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5877030
  Stock #: 20369A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H38HM105479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GREY (GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,189 KM

Vehicle Description

-Low KM-New All Season Tires-One Owner-Clean Carfax / No Accidents-Dealer Maintained-Steele CertifiedCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

