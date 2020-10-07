Menu
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

43,689 KM

Details Description

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

43,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5877027
  • Stock #: P1483A
  • VIN: JF2GPABC0HH268200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1483A
  • Mileage 43,689 KM

Vehicle Description

-One Owner-Clean Carfax / No Accidents-Steele Certified-AWDCall or Text (902) 298-7715 to find out more!Or come see us in person at 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2!Get approved today with any credit situation only at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

