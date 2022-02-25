Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

  1. 8451363
  2. 8451363
  3. 8451363
  4. 8451363
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8451363
  • Stock #: PL6326A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Ebony Twilight Metallic 2018 Buick Encore Preferred CLEAN CARFAX! AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Clean Car Fax, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Reviews: * Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 148,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sequoia ...
 144,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 60,035 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

Call Dealer

888-672-XXXX

(click to show)

888-672-5779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory