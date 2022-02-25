$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1
888-672-5779
- Listing ID: 8451363
- Stock #: PL6326A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight
- Interior Colour Medium Titanium
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Ebony Twilight Metallic 2018 Buick Encore Preferred CLEAN CARFAX! AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Clean Car Fax, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Reviews: * Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
