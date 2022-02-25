$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Clean Carfax! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.4L DOHC Clean Car Fax, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Reviews: * Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
