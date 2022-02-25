Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

117,061 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

888-672-5779

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

  1. 8451366
  2. 8451366
  3. 8451366
  4. 8451366
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8451366
  • Stock #: PA1792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA1792
  • Mileage 117,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Clean Carfax! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.4L DOHC Clean Car Fax, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Reviews: * Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 148,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sequoia ...
 144,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 60,035 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

Call Dealer

888-672-XXXX

(click to show)

888-672-5779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory