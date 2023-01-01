$31,349+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2
97,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9686548
- Stock #: PA9130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Steele Certified, Fresh MVI & Oil Change, Clean Carfax.Call or Text to find out more! (902) 298-7715. Or come see us in person! 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS, B4V 2H2. Get approved today with any credit situation by clicking this link: www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133
Vehicle Features
Exterior
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Mechanical
3.517 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Limited 4x4 Spring Special
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking La...
