Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

97,363 KM

Details Description Features

$31,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,349

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-7796

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

902-543-7796

  1. 9686548
  2. 9686548
  3. 9686548
  4. 9686548
  5. 9686548
  6. 9686548
  7. 9686548
  8. 9686548
  9. 9686548
  10. 9686548
  11. 9686548
  12. 9686548
  13. 9686548
  14. 9686548
  15. 9686548
  16. 9686548
  17. 9686548
  18. 9686548
  19. 9686548
  20. 9686548
  21. 9686548
  22. 9686548
  23. 9686548
  24. 9686548
  25. 9686548
  26. 9686548
  27. 9686548
  28. 9686548
  29. 9686548
  30. 9686548
  31. 9686548
Contact Seller

$31,349

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9686548
  • Stock #: PA9130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Certified, Fresh MVI & Oil Change, Clean Carfax.Call or Text to find out more! (902) 298-7715. Or come see us in person! 366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS, B4V 2H2. Get approved today with any credit situation by clicking this link: www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7133

Vehicle Features

Exterior

COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

Mechanical

3.517 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Limited 4x4 Spring Special
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking La...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Dodge Journey C...
 275,837 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLT
 38,208 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 139,072 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Honda

366 Dufferin St, Bridgewater, NS B4V 2H2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-7796

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory