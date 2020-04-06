2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster

40 Glenforest Dr, Brookside, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition,Vance and Hines pipes,high flow breather kit,fuel download,10in drag bars,quick detach windshield,lay down lic plate bracket,custom LED tail light,custom HD seat,mag wheels
$5,900
Year 2011
Make Harley Davidson
Model Sportster XL883L
Mileage 32000 km
Engine 883 cc
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Brookside, NS B6L 2H2