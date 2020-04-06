2013 Kawasaki Other

40 Glenforest Dr, Brookside, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition,Camo Edition,Hard matching doors,full windshield,Front bumper,winch,$500.00 Rear trunk box included,brand new tires,ready to ride!!!!
$9,900
Year
2013
Make
Kawasaki
Model
Teryx 4 EPS Camo
Mileage
7100 MILES
Engine
750 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Camo
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
