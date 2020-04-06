Menu
2013 Kawasaki Other

2013 Kawasaki Other

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Brookside, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856445
CAMO

Excellent condition,Camo Edition,Hard matching doors,full windshield,Front bumper,winch,$500.00 Rear trunk box included,brand new tires,ready to ride!!!!
2013
Kawasaki
Teryx 4 EPS Camo
7100 MILES
750 cc
4WD
Camo
fuel injected
liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

