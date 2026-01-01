$14,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 MINI Cooper S
S
2014 MINI Cooper S
S
Location
Jinshu Auto
229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0
902-441-4888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,600KM
Good Condition
VIN WMWXM7C53ET970575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 103,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! This Mini Cooper S is an absolute blast to drive. This is a back road carver and looks the part. This Mini has a clean Carfax and low Km's For its year. This vehicle is currently being prepared for its new owner. are you the new owner ? Get in touch before its live!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jinshu Auto
2017 Subaru Legacy LIMITED 149,988 KM $16,600 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2dr Cabriolet quattro 2.0T Technik 127,900 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper S 149,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email Jinshu Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jinshu Auto
229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0
Call Dealer
902-441-XXXX(click to show)
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Jinshu Auto
902-441-4888
2014 MINI Cooper S