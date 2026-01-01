Menu
<p>Wow! This Mini Cooper S is an absolute  blast to drive. This is a back road carver and looks the part. This Mini has a clean Carfax and low Kms For its year.  This vehicle is currently being prepared for its new owner. are you the new owner ? Get in touch before its live! </p>

2014 MINI Cooper S

103,600 KM

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing
S

13519583

Location

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
103,600KM
Good Condition
VIN WMWXM7C53ET970575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 103,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! This Mini Cooper S is an absolute  blast to drive. This is a back road carver and looks the part. This Mini has a clean Carfax and low Km's For its year.  This vehicle is currently being prepared for its new owner. are you the new owner ? Get in touch before its live! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Jinshu Auto

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-XXXX

(click to show)

902-441-4888

