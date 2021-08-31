Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

155,753 KM

$7,650

+ tax & licensing
Eco

Eco

Location

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

155,753KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7813062
  • Stock #: 15058
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SC1C7345039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15058
  • Mileage 155,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Remote Starter, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks. This Chevrolet Cruze has a dependable Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze ECO The Envy of Your Friends Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), 12V Outlet, XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 17 x 7 aluminum, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, Eco 6-speed manual, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/55R17 all season blackwall, Tire repair kit -inc: tire sealant & inflator kit, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. Only The Best Get Recognized IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

