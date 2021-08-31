2012 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Remote Starter, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks. This Chevrolet Cruze has a dependable Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Cruze ECO The Envy of Your Friends Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, On-star, ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), 12V Outlet, XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 17 x 7 aluminum, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, Eco 6-speed manual, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/55R17 all season blackwall, Tire repair kit -inc: tire sealant & inflator kit, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. Only The Best Get Recognized IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin
