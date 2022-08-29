$9,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
2013 Dodge Dart
RALLYE
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9168079
- Stock #: 15744
- VIN: 1C3CDFBH7DD118265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15744
- Mileage 150,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Low Kms, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights. This Dodge Dart has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Manual transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dart Rallye 23T RALLYE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 16V multi-air turbo engine, 6-speed manual trans, 140-amp alternator, 17 x 7.5 aluminum painted wheels, body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround, black headlamp bezels, dual bright exhaust tips, dual rear exhaust, fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium cloth seats w/accents, speed control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, trip computer, vehicle information centre , Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF -inc: overhead console, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 12V aux pwr outlet, front seatback pockets, illuminated front cupholders, overhead console w/sunglass holder, passenger in-seat cushion storage, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, tire pressure monitor (w/DA1 or DA4-inc: remote start) (w/AMT or RB5-inc: auto headlamps), P225/45R17 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD), LED RACETRACK TAILLAMPS, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/RUBY RED, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/ACCENTS, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD), 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM PAINTED WHEELS (STD), 12V Outlet, 1.4L I4 16V MULTI-AIR TURBO ENGINE -inc: active grille shutters, underbody aerodynamic treatment, Vehicle information centre. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: Bold looks, impressive features, outstanding interior space, Euro-flavored driving dynamics and fuel-efficient powertrain choices -- eventually including a mileage-maxing aero package -- coupled with value pricing make the new Dodge Dart a compelling choice in the compact segment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.