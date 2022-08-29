Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Dart

150,285 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

  1. 9168079
  2. 9168079
  3. 9168079
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

150,285KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9168079
  • Stock #: 15744
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH7DD118265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15744
  • Mileage 150,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Low Kms, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights. This Dodge Dart has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Manual transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dart Rallye 23T RALLYE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 16V multi-air turbo engine, 6-speed manual trans, 140-amp alternator, 17 x 7.5 aluminum painted wheels, body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround, black headlamp bezels, dual bright exhaust tips, dual rear exhaust, fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium cloth seats w/accents, speed control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, trip computer, vehicle information centre , Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Remote Keyless Entry, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF -inc: overhead console, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 12V aux pwr outlet, front seatback pockets, illuminated front cupholders, overhead console w/sunglass holder, passenger in-seat cushion storage, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, tire pressure monitor (w/DA1 or DA4-inc: remote start) (w/AMT or RB5-inc: auto headlamps), P225/45R17 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD), LED RACETRACK TAILLAMPS, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/RUBY RED, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/ACCENTS, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD), 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM PAINTED WHEELS (STD), 12V Outlet, 1.4L I4 16V MULTI-AIR TURBO ENGINE -inc: active grille shutters, underbody aerodynamic treatment, Vehicle information centre. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: Bold looks, impressive features, outstanding interior space, Euro-flavored driving dynamics and fuel-efficient powertrain choices -- eventually including a mileage-maxing aero package -- coupled with value pricing make the new Dodge Dart a compelling choice in the compact segment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford

2013 Dodge Dart RALLYE
 150,285 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 143,834 KM
$10,850 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 161,385 KM
$15,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

Call Dealer

902-769-XXXX

(click to show)

902-769-0706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory