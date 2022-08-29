2013 Dodge Dart

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 2 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 15744

15744 VIN: 1C3CDFBH7DD118265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,285 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

