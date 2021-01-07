Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

169,614 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6470076
  • Stock #: 17312 B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8EW271327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded and ready to go. Fully serviced with a fresh 2 year MVI. Nicely optioned with all the comforts of home.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

