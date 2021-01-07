2014 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release

