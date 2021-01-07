2014 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
+ taxes & licensing
Just traded and ready to go. Fully serviced with a fresh 2 year MVI. Nicely optioned with all the comforts of home.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0