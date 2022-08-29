$17,494+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
$17,494
- Listing ID: 9211147
- Stock #: 15805
- VIN: 1C3CCCBG9FN638666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start. This Chrysler 200 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Chrysler 200 S Has Everything You Want QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5) , Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Leather Trim Seats, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 18 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, WHEELS: 18 X 8 SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD), VIVID BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio, TIRES: P235/45R18 BSW AS (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Premium 7 Cluster Display Centre, 8.4 Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD). Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If it's power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.
Vehicle Features
