2015 Chrysler 200

125,532 KM

Details Description Features

$17,494

+ tax & licensing
Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

S

Location

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

125,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211147
  • Stock #: 15805
  • VIN: 1C3CCCBG9FN638666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15805
  • Mileage 125,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start. This Chrysler 200 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Chrysler 200 S Has Everything You Want QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5) , Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Leather Trim Seats, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 18 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, WHEELS: 18 X 8 SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD), VIVID BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio, TIRES: P235/45R18 BSW AS (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Premium 7 Cluster Display Centre, 8.4 Touchscreen, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, GPS Antenna Input, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD). Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If it's power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

