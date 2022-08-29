$11,897+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
2015 Fiat 500
Sport
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$11,897
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9241360
- Stock #: 15812
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR1FT619684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nero Puro (Straight Black)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 15812
- Mileage 103,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Fog Lights. This FIAT 500 has a dependable Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded FIAT 500 Sport QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22D , Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM W/RED ACCENTED CAPS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: 4.103 Final Drive Ratio, PREMIUM 7-INCH IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY, On-star, NERO/GRIGIO (BLACK/GREY) SEATS, NERO PURO (STRAIGHT BLACK), NERO (BLACK), SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp, Federal A/C Excise Tax, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, 12V Outlet, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/45R16XL BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for something practical, affordable and efficient but not boring, the 2015 Fiat 500 subcompact is a viable alternative to the Nissan Versa Note, Scion iQ or Honda Fit. The Abarth model will give the Mini Cooper a run for its money, too.
Vehicle Features
