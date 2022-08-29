Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

103,512 KM

Details Description Features

$11,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,897

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

Sport

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

  1. 9241360
  2. 9241360
  3. 9241360
Contact Seller

$11,897

+ taxes & licensing

103,512KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9241360
  • Stock #: 15812
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR1FT619684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Puro (Straight Black)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 15812
  • Mileage 103,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Voice Recognition, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Fog Lights. This FIAT 500 has a dependable Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded FIAT 500 Sport QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22D , Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM W/RED ACCENTED CAPS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: 4.103 Final Drive Ratio, PREMIUM 7-INCH IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY, On-star, NERO/GRIGIO (BLACK/GREY) SEATS, NERO PURO (STRAIGHT BLACK), NERO (BLACK), SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp, Federal A/C Excise Tax, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, 12V Outlet, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/45R16XL BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for something practical, affordable and efficient but not boring, the 2015 Fiat 500 subcompact is a viable alternative to the Nissan Versa Note, Scion iQ or Honda Fit. The Abarth model will give the Mini Cooper a run for its money, too.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford

2015 Fiat 500 Sport
 103,512 KM
$11,897 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 22,921 KM
$29,450 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S
 125,532 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

Call Dealer

902-769-XXXX

(click to show)

902-769-0706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory