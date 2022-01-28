$35,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
$35,990
- Listing ID: 8259138
- Stock #: 17597A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC40151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford F-150 Lariat Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument cluster w/menus for gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy and towing/off-road applications and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light, Power Rear Windows. Only The Best Get Recognized Green Car Journal 2016 Green Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Vehicle Features
