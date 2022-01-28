$35,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 9 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8259138

8259138 Stock #: 17597A

17597A VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC40151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,910 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Convenience tilt steering Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Power Options POWER SEAT Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Adjustable Pedals Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.