Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

164,910 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

  1. 8259138
  2. 8259138
  3. 8259138
  4. 8259138
  5. 8259138
  6. 8259138
  7. 8259138
  8. 8259138
  9. 8259138
  10. 8259138
  11. 8259138
  12. 8259138
  13. 8259138
  14. 8259138
  15. 8259138
  16. 8259138
  17. 8259138
  18. 8259138
  19. 8259138
  20. 8259138
  21. 8259138
  22. 8259138
  23. 8259138
  24. 8259138
  25. 8259138
  26. 8259138
  27. 8259138
  28. 8259138
  29. 8259138
  30. 8259138
  31. 8259138
  32. 8259138
  33. 8259138
  34. 8259138
  35. 8259138
  36. 8259138
  37. 8259138
  38. 8259138
  39. 8259138
  40. 8259138
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

164,910KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8259138
  • Stock #: 17597A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC40151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford F-150 Lariat Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument cluster w/menus for gauge setup, trip computer, fuel economy and towing/off-road applications and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light, Power Rear Windows. Only The Best Get Recognized Green Car Journal 2016 Green Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
POWER SEAT
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford

2017 Kia Forte EX
 105,917 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SV
 53,557 KM
$15,978 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra T...
 127,354 KM
$41,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

Call Dealer

902-769-XXXX

(click to show)

902-769-0706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory