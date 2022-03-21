Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

136,221 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

  1. 8867372
  2. 8867372
  3. 8867372
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,221KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8867372
  • Stock #: 15637
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6GH265531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15637
  • Mileage 136,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in. This Hyundai Sonata has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Hyundai Sonata GL Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel. Only The Best Get Recognized KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 40,630 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 94,874 KM
$23,850 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 81,290 KM
$27,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

Call Dealer

902-769-XXXX

(click to show)

902-769-0706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory