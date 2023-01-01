Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

158,765 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

SV

Location

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

158,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9992438
  • Stock #: 16143
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC833890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start. This Nissan Rogue has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Nissan Rogue SV Has Everything You Want
Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, On-star, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/65R17 AS.

Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

