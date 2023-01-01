$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9992438
- Stock #: 16143
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC833890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Push to Start. This Nissan Rogue has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Nissan Rogue SV Has Everything You Want
Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, On-star, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/65R17 AS.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
