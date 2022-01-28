$24,490 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8259132

8259132 Stock #: 17583A

17583A VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUB92893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lightning Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17583A

Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.