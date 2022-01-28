Menu
2017 Ford Escape

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8259132
  • Stock #: 17583A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUB92893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17583A
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Ford Escape has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Ford Escape SE Has Everything You Want Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge. Only The Best Get Recognized KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

