2017 Hyundai Elantra

59,941 KM

$19,795

+ tax & licensing
$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

Limited

Limited

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

59,941KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9211138
  Stock #: 15792
  VIN: KMHD84LF6HU374338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster. This Hyundai Elantra has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Hyundai Elantra Limited Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, SPACE BLACK PEARL, On-star, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

