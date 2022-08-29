$19,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
$19,795
- Listing ID: 9211138
- Stock #: 15792
- VIN: KMHD84LF6HU374338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster. This Hyundai Elantra has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Hyundai Elantra Limited Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 16 Inch Wheels, SPACE BLACK PEARL, On-star, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, 12V Outlet, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
