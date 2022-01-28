$17,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-769-0706
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Belliveau Motors Ford
1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0
902-769-0706
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8249904
- Stock #: 15308
- VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE004462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: low rolling resistance, Splash Guards. This Kia Forte has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Kia Forte EX Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7 multimedia interface UVO3 w/Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium cloth seat trim, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belliveau Motors Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.