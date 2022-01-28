2017 Kia Forte

$17,450 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 9 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8249904

8249904 Stock #: 15308

15308 VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE004462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,917 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.