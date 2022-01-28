Menu
2017 Kia Forte

105,917 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Belliveau Motors Ford

902-769-0706

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

105,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249904
  • Stock #: 15308
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE004462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 16 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: low rolling resistance, Splash Guards. This Kia Forte has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Kia Forte EX Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7 multimedia interface UVO3 w/Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium cloth seat trim, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belliveau Motors Ford

Belliveau Motors Ford

1484 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Church Point, NS B0W 1M0

902-769-0706

